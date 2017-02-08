JOHN GUY
HOLDMAN, Jr., 87
WINTER HAVEN - John Guy Holdman, Jr., passed away February 5, 2017, at his residence. He was 87 years old.
Born December 28, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri, he moved to Polk County in 1988. John was a distributor for Amoco Oil Company, veteran of the U.S. Navy and a Master Mason.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan F. Holdman; son John Holdman III, West Palm Beach, FL; daughters Jill Dotter, Phoenix, AZ, Julie Trammell, Lake Wales, FL, and Shawn De La Riva, Kingman, AZ; sisters Joan Baca, Winter Haven and Hila Determan, New Mexico; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation 10-11am; Funeral Mass 11am Thursday, February 9, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Chapel, Winter Haven, FL. Burial to follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
532 Avenue M NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2017