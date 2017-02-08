Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DR. ROBERT PAUL

WILLIAMS, Jr., 85

Dentist



LAKELAND - Dr. Williams, a native of Lakeland, attended Winston Elementary School and graduated from Lakeland High School in 1949. He attended Florida Southern College, and in 1959 earned the degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery at the Baltimore College of Dental Surgery, University of Maryland.

Dr. Williams married Ann MacKay, a native of Lakeland, on October 1, 1955. He is survived by Laura Lynn Williams, M.D. and husband Mark Walker, Alison Williams Reddick, grandchildren Michael and Nicholas Ng, Grace and John Reddick, and Erin and Michael Walker.

He served in the

He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland since 1959 where he taught Sunday school, served as Deacon and Elder and worked with heaven Helpers, Pedal Power, and the church library.

Following retirement in 2000 he became an active woodworker making many interesting pieces out of various kinds of woods and became involved in a wood workers club that made wooden toys for children of service members.

Memorials may be made to a .

Inurnment will be in the Columbarium at First Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Chapel. A Reception will be held immediately after the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com







