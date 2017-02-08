PAUL ROBERT
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL ROBERT GROUBERT.
GROUBERT, 76
LAKELAND - Paul Robert Groubert, 76, of Lakeland, passed away Feb. 4, 2017. He was born Feb. 1, 1941 in East Liverpool, Ohio to parents Paul J. and Roberta Groubert.
Paul is retired from Architectural Design Group (Wade Setliff and Associates, AIA). He enjoyed spending his retirement with his family, wood-working and traveling.
He is preceded in death by his father Paul J. Groubert. Left to treasure his memory is his mother Roberta; his wife Thelma; his children Vicki Harrod (Mike), John Groubert (Lisa), Mark Groubert (Regina) and Cheryl Groubert (Lori); 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 from 1-4PM at the home of John and Lisa Groubert, 2409 Jenna Ln, LKLD, FL 33813.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Florida, www.efof.org.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2017