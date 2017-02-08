JOHNNY M.
DANIELS, 73
LAKELAND - Johnny M. Daniels, age 73, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa.
His Homegoing service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at New Bethel A.M.E. Church, Lakeland, FL. Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to Coney Funeral Home, Lakeland, FL.
Coney Funeral Home
1404 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 686-5006
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2017