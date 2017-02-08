MONA ARORA WEEKS

Obituary

MONA ARORA
WEEKS, 86

POLK CITY - Mona Arora Weeks, 86, died 2/4/17. Visitation is Saturday from 1-2pm with funeral service at 2pm, both of Ott-Laughlin Funeral Hm, Winter Haven.
