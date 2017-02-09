RUTH MARGURITE
LOUNSBURY
Office Manager/Medical
POLK CITY - Ruth Margurite Lounsbury passed away Monday, January 30, 2017.
She was born on January 9, 1927 in Utica, New York to Martin Jensen and Anna Christine Goering.
She enjoyed Cooking, baking and crocheting lap robes.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband George G. Lounsbury, son George M. Lounsbury, 2 sisters Marion Miller, Alice Hamlin and brother Rev. David Jensen.
She is survived by her 2 daughters Christine Gilleece of Polk City, Cynthia Fehr (Bernard) of Casville, New York, daughter-in-law Virginia Lounsbury of Kentucky, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 6 great great children and many other loving family members.
Memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 745 South Ingraham Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801 at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 11, 2017 and a committal service in the spring in Utica, New York.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805 and Grace Lutheran Church, 745 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2017