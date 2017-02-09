ERMA JANE
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERMA JANE DELONG
AUBURNDALE - Erma Jane Delong went home to be with the Lord on January 14, 2017.
She was born on March 19, 1933 in Detroit Michigan. She came to Florida in 1957 with her family and they resided in Auburndale.
Erma served the medical industry most of her career. She was always cleaning so Lakeland Manor Hospital assigned her the position of executive housekeeper in which she did until she retired.
She is preceded in death by her husband Hoppie DeLong; parents James & Grace Steven and her daughter Diliah Jane.
She is survived by her children; Kathie Thorley of Lakeland; sons Gary Dieterman of Texas, Michael Heath & wife Robbie of Tennessee, Ronald Heath & wife Jo of Lakeland; 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 11, at her son Ronnie Heath's home, located at 3133 Cherry Hill Circle S. Lakeland, FL 33810.
Acknowledgments can be sent to Kathie Thorley, 3621 Rose Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vita's Hospice, 6850 New Tampa Hwy., #600, Lakeland, FL 33815.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2017