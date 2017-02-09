Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDDIE MASON HOBBS AUBURNDALE - Freddie Mason Hobbs. View Sign

AUBURNDALE - Mr. Freddie Mason Hobbs, age 84 passed away Fri., February 3, 2017 in Winter Haven.

Mr. Hobbs was born May 31, 1932 in Bartow to George Wesley and Martha Isabelle (Dobson) Hobbs.

Mason was raised in Auburndale moved to Lakeland to raise his family, then returned to Auburndale in 1994 to retire.

After graduating from Auburndale High School Class of 1951, he met his wife Edwena at church and soon they married in 1952 at the First Church of God in Plant city.

Mason was a member of Lena vista Baptist church in Auburndale.

He later worked as an apprentice to become a licensed journeyman electrician and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 915 more than 50 yrs.

During his career, he worked under the direction of various electrical contractors assisting in the construction of industrial & commercial facilities including phosphate mines, nuclear power plants & Walt Disney World.

Mason was passionate about the beauty of God's creation and enjoyed relaxing wherever he could find a stream or river in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Tennessee & North Carolina. He enjoyed camping, traveling with his family and was an avid fisherman.

He is preceded in death by his parents & brother, Andrew.

Mason is survived by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 1 PM Sat., February 11th at Kersey Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held at Auburndale Cemetery.



