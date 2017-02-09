WILLIAM RALPH
LESNETT, 91
ROSWELL, GA. - William Ralph Lesnett, 91, of Roswell passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017. He was born in Bridgeville, PA and grew up in Lakeland, FL. He served in the US Navy during World War II as an Aviation Machinist and a cartographer at the Naval Air Station in Memphis, TN. He received a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Florida, and he was also a Registered Mechanical Engineer. He worked for the City of Lakeland, FL for 31 years. At the time of his retirement, he was Managing Director of Lakeland's Electric and Water Utilities. He lived in Fairview NC after retirement and moved to Roswell, GA in January 2014.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Martha Sutton Lesnett, a daughter Lois Rule, two sons, Glen Lesnett and Larry Lesnett, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 12:00pm.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2017