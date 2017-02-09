In Memory of JEAN JOHNSTON - 2017 LAKELAND - Jean wen 21

In Memory of

JEAN

JOHNSTON

1931 - 2017



LAKELAND - Jean went to be with our Lord on January 21, 2017.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Lakeland in 1988. She was a charter member of North Lakeland Presbyterian Church, a member of North Lakeland Christian Women's Club and a member of Sandpiper Golf and Country Club. She loved golf, decorating and crafts. At her passing, she resided at Carpenters Estates.

Her husband, Ted, predeceased her in November, 2015. She is survived by sons Gerald and John. She will be missed.



