LUCILLE JENKINS
|
RICHMOND, 81
BARTOW - Mrs. Lucille Jenkins Richmond, age 81, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Auburndale.
Born in Georgia on September 18, 1935, she came to Bartow from Ft. Meade. She was a homemaker, and a member of Beulah M.B. Church, Fort Meade.
Mrs. Richmond is survived by 5 daughters: Mary (Daniel) Robinson, Bowling Green, Alma Thomas Lewis, Plant City, Sharon Thomas McGill, Bartow, Zelma (Elijah) Philogene, Ft. Meade, Vivian (Tommie) Shular, Lakeland; 19 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Beulah M.B. Church, Ft. Meade. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Beulah M.B. Church, Ft. Meade.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2017