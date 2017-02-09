ROSE MARIE
WICKS, 51
RIVERVIEW - Rose Wicks, 51, of Riverview, FL, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
A native of Bradley Junction, FL., she leaves to cherish her life, her loving husband, Darron E. Wicks; children, Kiahna and Darron Jr.; mother, Catherine Cargile; sisters, Angela Pearson, Pam Cowans, Valarie (Bruce) Ewing and Tandra Davis; brothers, Kevin (Darlette) Pearson, Curtis Cargile, Dwayne Cargile and Johnny C. Cargile; uncle, James Ward; aunt, Grace Jenkins; nephews, Kevin (Kasha) Pearson and Kevin D. Pearson; nieces, Mary K. Pearson and Kaylin Pearson; numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, God-children, family and friends.
Rose will always be remembered for her infectious smile and willingness to always put others needs before her own.
Her celebration of life and viewing will be held at First Baptist Church of Progress Village, 8722 Progress Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619 on Friday, February 10 from 6pm-8pm. Her funeral will be held Saturday, February 11 at 12pm at the same location. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a cancer
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2017