CATHERINE "KATE" (BARTHOLOMEW) COX

CATHERINE
'KATE' COX
(BARTHOLOMEW), 91

LAKELAND - Catherine 'Kate' Cox (Batholomew) passed away 2-7-17 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland. She was 91.
Born in Logan, Ohio 12-13-25. She was a long time resident of Blue Island, Illinois, working at the University of Chicago for over 40 years and a member of the Eastern Star.
Catherine leaves behind a son, Curtis, his wife and her best friend Judith, along with her 3 children and many great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2017
