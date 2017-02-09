Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANETTE SCHIFF. View Sign

WINTER HAVEN - Jeanette Schiff, 61, of Winter Haven passed away on January 31, 2017. She was born on August 6, 1955 in Winter Haven, Florida.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, James Schiff; her brothers and sisters: Gearldeen Patterson of Winter Haven, Floyd Darity, Jr. of Winter Haven, Annette Lee of Eagle Lake, Loyce Jones of Winter Haven, Brenda Asbell of Winter Haven, and Cloyce Larpre of Bartow, a sister-in-law, Delores Dover of Winter Haven, and many other loving family members.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Winter Haven. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven.







Funeral Home Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home

645 West Central Ave

Winter Haven , FL 33880

645 West Central Ave
Winter Haven , FL 33880
(863) 293-2133

