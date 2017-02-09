JEROME
GLOVER, 73
JACKSONVILLE - Jerome Glover, 73 years old, formerly of Mulberry, FL, a long time resident of Jacksonville, FL, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017.
Son of the late James 'Bo Gator' Glover and Gertrude Glover, he attended J.R.E. Lee Mulberry and Union Academy, Bartow. He graduated from high school, class of 1961 and valedictorian of his class. He also attended Wiberforce University in Ohio and graduated from FAMU in 1965, with a degree in education.
He was predeceased by his wife Claudette White Glover of 38 years. He leaves 3 children: Julius, Gerald and Sherrie Glover, 6 grandkids, 2 sisters: Darlene and Mary, 3 brothers, Charles, Willie and Clint, 1 uncle Calvin Glover.
Services will be held Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 12 pm at Holmes Glover Solomon Funeral Home, 4334 Brentwood Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32206. (904) 768-5215.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2017