JOHNNIE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHNNIE VARCIANNA WILLIAMS WINTER HAVEN - Johnnie Varciann April.
VARCIANNA
WILLIAMS
WINTER HAVEN - Johnnie Varcianna Williams was born on April 24, 1951 in Clayton AL. She departed this life on Feb. 2, 2017 at the Winter Haven Hospital.
She was a retired employee of the Winter Haven Hospital and had resided in Winter Haven for more than 50 years.
She is survived by her son, Leon C. Embry Jr., her 6 grandchildren, her sister and other family members.
Mrs. Pearl was a sweet, loving and caring woman who loved her family and friends. She attended the Church of God & True Holiness.
Visitation: 2/10/2017, 6 till 7 PM, Church of God & True Holiness, 900 Ave O NE Winter Haven, FL. Funeral Services: Sat. 2/11/17, 1 PM at same location.
Charles A. Lewis Funeral Hm., Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2017