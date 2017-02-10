MARY SONYA
PREBOR QUINTERO, 64
WINTER HAVEN - Mary Sonya Prebor Quintero passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan-uary 28, 2017.
Born August 26, 1954, she was the first child of Victor Matthew Prebor Jr. and Dorothy (Dreutler) Prebor. Mary is survived by her son Troy Anthony Nichols (Colorado); her mother Dorothy, her sisters Janet George, Jennifer Forst-hoefel (Greg), Kimberly Colbert, Victoria and Dionne Jaime (Manny); brothers Victor III, Darrell (Beth), Vaughn and 5 grandchildren.
She will always be remembered for her passion for dance.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10 AM at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church. Reception to follow.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2017