NANCY

LINVILLE, 79



WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Nancy Linville, age 79, of Winter Haven went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in Winter Haven.

Mrs. Linville was born in Millford, Indiana and had lived in this area for the past 45 years. She was a homemaker and a member of Faith Holiness Church in Dundee and enjoyed reading and sewing.

Mrs. Linville is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jack Linville, 4 children, Shirley (Terry) Camp, Connie (Gaylon) Hunt, Don (Karen) Linville and Jack Linville, 12 grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren as well as 4 sisters, 1 half sister and 3 brothers.

Funeral services will take place Monday at 11 AM at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale with visitation beginning at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lakeside Memorial Park.



