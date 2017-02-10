JEANNE ANN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Ann Ackerman.
ACKERMAN
LAKELAND - Jeanne Ann Ackerman, age 87, passed away on January 17, 2017, in Lakeland, FL.
She was born 12/8/29 in Cairo, IL. Educated @ the U of Evansville, IN and Milliken U in Decatur, IL. Jeanne worked for Eastern Airlines, 1951 to 1985, attaining the position of Flight Attendant Training Supervisor. Mrs. Ackerman was active in the community from 1977 until her passing. A Master Gardner, she enjoyed many years on the Board of Directors for the Garden Club of Lakeland; and as President of the Beacon Hill Garden Circle. Jeanne also enjoyed chairing the publicist position for the Symphony Guild in town. Her dearest passion was helping the SPCA in their compassionate work with animals.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her loving parents, Lewis & Maxine Williams; and her beloved husband, Robert Ackerman, in 2005.
Join us in a celebration of her life on Sat., 2/18/2017 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm @ St. David's Parrish Hall, 145 East Edgewood Dr., Lakeland. Donations please to the SPCA.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2017