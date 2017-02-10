Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Ann Ackerman. View Sign

JEANNE ANN

ACKERMAN



LAKELAND - Jeanne Ann Ackerman, age 87, passed away on January 17, 2017, in Lakeland, FL.

She was born 12/8/29 in Cairo, IL. Educated @ the U of Evansville, IN and Milliken U in Decatur, IL. Jeanne worked for Eastern Airlines, 1951 to 1985, attaining the position of Flight Attendant Training Supervisor. Mrs. Ackerman was active in the community from 1977 until her passing. A Master Gardner, she enjoyed many years on the Board of Directors for the Garden Club of Lakeland; and as President of the Beacon Hill Garden Circle. Jeanne also enjoyed chairing the publicist position for the Symphony Guild in town. Her dearest passion was helping the SPCA in their compassionate work with animals.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her loving parents, Lewis & Maxine Williams; and her beloved husband, Robert Ackerman, in 2005.

Join us in a celebration of her life on Sat., 2/18/2017 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm @ St. David's Parrish Hall, 145 East Edgewood Dr., Lakeland. Donations please to the SPCA.



JEANNE ANNACKERMANLAKELAND - Jeanne Ann Ackerman, age 87, passed away on January 17, 2017, in Lakeland, FL.She was born 12/8/29 in Cairo, IL. Educated @ the U of Evansville, IN and Milliken U in Decatur, IL. Jeanne worked for Eastern Airlines, 1951 to 1985, attaining the position of Flight Attendant Training Supervisor. Mrs. Ackerman was active in the community from 1977 until her passing. A Master Gardner, she enjoyed many years on the Board of Directors for the Garden Club of Lakeland; and as President of the Beacon Hill Garden Circle. Jeanne also enjoyed chairing the publicist position for the Symphony Guild in town. Her dearest passion was helping the SPCA in their compassionate work with animals.Jeanne is preceded in death by her loving parents, Lewis & Maxine Williams; and her beloved husband, Robert Ackerman, in 2005.Join us in a celebration of her life on Sat., 2/18/2017 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm @ St. David's Parrish Hall, 145 East Edgewood Dr., Lakeland. Donations please to the SPCA. Published in Ledger from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com