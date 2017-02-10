GLEN LEE
SIMMONS, 68
LAKELAND - Mr. Glen Lee Simmons, 68, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Mr. Simmons was born April 9, 1948 in Fort Meade, FL where he resided for many years and was currently residing in Lakeland. He was a commercial truck driver, and a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline G. Simmons, and parents, Arthur and Annie Simmons.
He is survived by his daughters, Glenda Duncan and husband Danny, Bartow, FL, Shawn Selph and husband Jerry, Fort Meade, FL; step-children, Alice Hadden, Timothy Hadden, and Michael Hadden, all of Lakeland, FL; brothers, Danny Cook, Wauchula, FL, and Butch Simmons, West Virginia; sister, Mary Ann Holden, Bowling Green, FL; thirteen grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, 863-285-8171.
Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade
945 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
(863) 285-8171
Published in Ledger from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2017