JOHN MILTON
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MILTON DOCKSTADER.
DOCKSTADER, 89
HAINES CITY - John Milton Dockstader, 89, of Haines City, died Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Heart of Florida Medical Center.
Known to most as Jack, he was born October 2, 1927 in Detroit, moving to Davenport/Haines City in 1979. He enlisted at age 17 in the Navy for 2 years at the end of World War II. Jack worked nearly his entire career in the eye glass industry. For the last 20 years he worked at Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida. Jack was highly respected for his skills in making lenses and fitting patients with their glasses.
Jack was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Betty, his son James Milton and sister Sylvia June. He is survived by son Robert G. (Sue), and daughter Linda, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Norman & James (Eileen) of Haines City.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2017