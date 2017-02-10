DORIS THOMPSON
ROANOKE, VA. - Our beloved mother, Doris Thompson Crane, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017. She was born in 1938, grew up with her eight siblings in Radford, Virginia, and was a 1960 graduate of Radford College/University where she graduated early to begin her passion for teaching elementary children.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clark Crane, her parents, Ora and Nena Thompson, sister Elmalene and brother Ronal.
She was a proud mother and grandmother. Surviving are two daughters, Pam Crane and Melissa Crane Agner, son-in-law, Mark Agner, and three grandchildren, Jacob, Mason, and Mary Grace Agner, sisters, Glada, Mary Frances, Phyllis, Nancy, and Judy; and brother, Bobby.
Anyone who knew Doris knew she was a collector of everything. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she always enjoyed decorating, cooking and entertaining for family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, a donation to
would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 540-366-0707.
