ADAMS, Jr., 57
REUNION, FL. - Charles Daniel Adams, Jr., 57, of Reunion, FL, passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2017. He was born in Lakeland, FL on September 21st, 1959 to Charles Daniel Adams, Sr. and Patricia Adams.
Charles Daniel Adams, Jr., graduated from Lakeland Senior High School and was a custom home builder in the Polk County area for many years.
He is survived by his wife Lori Adams, son Austin Adams and daughter Ashley Adams, mother Patricia Adams, brother Scott Adams and sister, Tracee Adams.
No services will be held; please send condolences to Pat Adams:
PatAdams1938@gmail. com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2017