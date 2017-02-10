ORTRA
LOCKART, 88
LAKELAND - Mrs. Ortra Lockart, age 88 a resident of Lakeland passed away Wed. Feb. 8, 2017 at her home with family.
Mrs. Lockart was born March 15, 1928 in Houston Co., AL. to Tip and Delia (Hicks) Poole. She was a resident of Lakeland for over 60 yrs. coming from AL, and a homemaker. She was a member of Victory Church in Lakeland and Radiant Church in Tampa. Ortra loved reading many books but especially her Bible. She also enjoyed crocheting, cooking and being with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband O.L. Lockart; son Chuck Lockart and sister Melba Jenkins.
Ortra is survived by her loving family: daughter: Ann (Danny) Whittenton, 5 grandchildren: Josh (Holly) Whittenton, Jason (Jacki) Lockart, Rebekah (Shannon) Burgess, Kaylie (Aaron) Burke & Annie Whittenton, 11 gt. grandchildren: Anna Lee, Caleb, Kaycie, Hailey, Caiden, Mary Davis, Lane, Kaycie, Lily, Annabelle & Kai.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Mrs. Ortra Lockart's name to: World Gospel Missions (Jenni Bennett), 3783 IN-18, Marion, IN. 46952.
Funeral service will be 10 AM Sat. Feb. 11th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2017