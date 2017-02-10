Obituary Guest Book View Sign

VIRGINIA

BARRETT

9/6/1962 - 2/4/2017



WINTER HAVEN - A wonderful, precious baby girl was born to Georgia R. Barrett and Bracy Barrett on September 06, 1962 in Bridgeport Ct. Virginia Barrett attended Bridgeport public school system and graduated from Central High School in 1981. Virginia also attended Sacred Heart University for a short time. Virginia met her husband Ronnie Lasley in Harlem New York. She got married from union and had two beautiful daughters Vernesha R. Lasley and Ovidia P. Lasley. Then she relocated to Winter Haven, Florida which has been Virginia Barrett's residence until her passing.

She leaves behind two daughters and a grandson Zacharri Lasley, fiancÃ© Zacharri Charles, as well as a sister and best friend Carol Kasper. She lives to mourn four brothers and one loving sister. Both parents are deceased, Georgia Barrett, Bracy Barrett, as well as one brother Brady Barrett and a host of friends and family.

The viewing will be held from 5:30-7:00 PM on February 10, 2017, at 2500 Lucerne Park Rd, Winter Haven, FL 33881. The funeral will be held at the church at 11:00 AM on Feb. 11, 2017.

Funeral Entrusted to: HW Oldham Funeral Home, 863-683-2419.



1537 Kettles Ave

Lakeland , FL 33805

1537 Kettles Ave
Lakeland , FL 33805
(863) 683-2419

