SARASOTA - Rex S. Rodgers, 55, died of esophageal cancer on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Sarasota, FL.

Rex is survived by his wife, Linda Kibler Rodgers of Bradenton; step daughter, Sarah Kibler of Glendale, CA; parents, Sam and Mary Rodgers of Venice, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Richard D. and Pamela T. Rodgers and niece, Rachel T. Rodgers of Osprey, FL.

Rex was born Oct. 2, 1961 in Deland, FL. He graduated from Sante Fe High School, University of Florida (AA) and University of South Florida (BA). He was a member of the SAE fraternity. Rex devoted his working career to Sam Rodgers Properties, Inc. as VP of Business Operations. He was an avid runner, Gator football fan, and enjoyed watching golf.

A celebration will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Greyhawk Landing West Clubhouse, 12350 Mulberry Ave., Bradenton, FL 34212. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rex S. Rodgers to: ATidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238



5750 Swift Road

Sarasota , FL 34231

