ELLIS R. 'RUBY'
HUCKABA, 91
PORT CHARLOTTE - Ellis R. 'Rudy' Huckaba, 91, of Port Charlotte, formerly a lifelong resident of Bartow, went home to be with the Lord on February 10, 2017.
A loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed the time spent with his family and friends. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and would often share his love of the word of God. He was well known for his plastering and for his love of gardening. He proudly served his country during WWII as a member of the United States Navy.
Ellis was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Huckaba and their daughters, Rita Ann and Martha Ellis Huckaba. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years Roxana 'Roxy' Huckaba of Port Charlotte, daughter, Virginia Dale Cummings (John) of Lakeland, Donnie H. Huckaba (Rox Ann) of Auburndale, brother, Samuel Huckaba of Orlando and six grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday February 15, 2017 at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow Florida. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2017