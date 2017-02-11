Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL FRANK STOLZMAN. View Sign



STOLZMAN, 70



FORT MEADE - Mr. Michael Frank Stolzman, 70, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at his home in Fort Meade. Mr. Stolzman was born April 22, 1946 in Superior, WI and moved to Fort Meade from Lakeland in 2014. He was the owner of Temtrol Air Conditioning, and a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. He was also a

Mr. Stolzman was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Herman Stolzman and Alma Helen Stolzman; brother, Eugene Stolzman; sister, Caroline Schorr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma M. Stolzman, Fort Meade, FL; sons, Paul Stolzman and wife Victoria, Colchester, CT, Kenneth Stolzman and wife Kori, Lakeland, FL, Craig Stolzman and wife Amber, Bartow, FL; daughter, Teresa Sumner and husband Keith, Blakely, GA; step children, Timmy Gibson and wife Karen, Wauchula, FL and Brittany Naranjo and husband Steven, Bartow, FL; brothers, Alfred Stolzman and wife Diane, Richard Stolzman; sisters, Shirley Udeen, Marilyn Brady Moll and husband Milton; fourteen grandchilren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the First Baptist Church, 307 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church sanctuary will Pastor Kenny Slay officiating. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions to the First Baptist Church Youth Fund or Building Fund.

Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, 863-285-8171.



MICHAEL FRANKSTOLZMAN, 70FORT MEADE - Mr. Michael Frank Stolzman, 70, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at his home in Fort Meade. Mr. Stolzman was born April 22, 1946 in Superior, WI and moved to Fort Meade from Lakeland in 2014. He was the owner of Temtrol Air Conditioning, and a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran, and a graduate of Gulf High School in new Port Richey, FL.Mr. Stolzman was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Herman Stolzman and Alma Helen Stolzman; brother, Eugene Stolzman; sister, Caroline Schorr.He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma M. Stolzman, Fort Meade, FL; sons, Paul Stolzman and wife Victoria, Colchester, CT, Kenneth Stolzman and wife Kori, Lakeland, FL, Craig Stolzman and wife Amber, Bartow, FL; daughter, Teresa Sumner and husband Keith, Blakely, GA; step children, Timmy Gibson and wife Karen, Wauchula, FL and Brittany Naranjo and husband Steven, Bartow, FL; brothers, Alfred Stolzman and wife Diane, Richard Stolzman; sisters, Shirley Udeen, Marilyn Brady Moll and husband Milton; fourteen grandchilren and two great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the First Baptist Church, 307 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church sanctuary will Pastor Kenny Slay officiating. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions to the First Baptist Church Youth Fund or Building Fund.Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, 863-285-8171. Funeral Home Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade

945 East Broadway

Fort Meade , FL 33841

(863) 285-8171 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Navy Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close