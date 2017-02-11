MICHAEL FRANK
STOLZMAN, 70
FORT MEADE - Mr. Michael Frank Stolzman, 70, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at his home in Fort Meade. Mr. Stolzman was born April 22, 1946 in Superior, WI and moved to Fort Meade from Lakeland in 2014. He was the owner of Temtrol Air Conditioning, and a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran, and a graduate of Gulf High School in new Port Richey, FL.
Mr. Stolzman was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Herman Stolzman and Alma Helen Stolzman; brother, Eugene Stolzman; sister, Caroline Schorr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma M. Stolzman, Fort Meade, FL; sons, Paul Stolzman and wife Victoria, Colchester, CT, Kenneth Stolzman and wife Kori, Lakeland, FL, Craig Stolzman and wife Amber, Bartow, FL; daughter, Teresa Sumner and husband Keith, Blakely, GA; step children, Timmy Gibson and wife Karen, Wauchula, FL and Brittany Naranjo and husband Steven, Bartow, FL; brothers, Alfred Stolzman and wife Diane, Richard Stolzman; sisters, Shirley Udeen, Marilyn Brady Moll and husband Milton; fourteen grandchilren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the First Baptist Church, 307 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church sanctuary will Pastor Kenny Slay officiating. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions to the First Baptist Church Youth Fund or Building Fund.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, 863-285-8171.
