MARGARET JEANETTE
|
BROWN, 77
WAHNETA - Margaret Jeanette Brown, 77, of Wahneta, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Orchard Park Health and Rehabilitation in Auburndale.
Born August 21, 1939 in Crossville, TN, she was a lifelong resident of the area and worked many years for Bagley Baits. She was a member of the Lighthouse Church in Wahneta and an enrolled member of the Cherokee Tribe of N.E. Alabama.
She is survived by: three sons, Ricky Farmer of Keaton Beach, FL, Gary Farmer and his wife Cindy of Bartow, FL and Kenneth Farmer and his wife Cindy of Eagle Lake, FL; a brother, Silas Scott of Wahneta; seven sisters, Gladys Faulkner of Wahneta, Linda Jones of Wahneta, Hazel Merrick of Wahneta, Norma Borden of Wahneta, Geneva Aultman of Bartow, Willie Jo Snipes of Wahneta and Glennis Stidhem of Wahneta; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am till 11:00am, Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow immediately at 11:00am. Interment will follow at the Eagle Lake Church of Christ Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
