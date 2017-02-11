Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GLENDA ANN

TURNER, 75



FORT MEADE - Mrs. Glenda Ann Turner, 75, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 in Bartow, FL.

Mrs. Turner was born January 31, 1942 in Tampa, FL and moved to Fort Meade from Tampa in 1971. She was a longtime teacher at the Fort Meade Child Development Center and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Fort Meade. Mrs. Turner was a member of the Tampa Woman's Club, a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority and a 1959 graduate of Plant High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John E. and Christine T. Kooy.

Mrs. Turner is survived by her husband, Blaine Turner, Fort Meade, FL; sons, John Turner and wife Kim, Mobile, AL, Brian Turner and wife Kristi, Daphne, AL; daughters, Darby Turner Barwick and husband Larry, Wauchula, FL, Kristin Turner Tait and husband John, Wilmington, NC; sister, Judy O'Neil, Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Lindsey Barwick, Walker Turner, Bryce Turner, Turner Tait; and her beloved dog, Buck.

Private family services will be held. Donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Turner to: Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida, Inc., 1950 N.E. 6th St. #10365, Pompano Beach, FL 33060; Humane Society, 3195 Dunee Rd., Winter Haven, FL 33881; or to a local SPCA office of choice.

Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, 863-285-8171.







945 East Broadway

Fort Meade , FL 33841

