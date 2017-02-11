CALVIN A. WISE

WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Calvin A. Wise, 83, of Winter Haven went to his heavenly home Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in Winter Haven.
Mr. Wise was born in New Freedom, Pennsylvania to Arthur & Helen Wise and had lived in this area for the past 32 years, coming from Ohio. Mr. Wise was a retired welder with Wean United and a member of Winter Haven Church of God. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family.
Mr. Wise is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mona Wise, 2 sons, Doug and Randy Wise, a daughter, Darla Cunningham, a sister, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place Sunday at 3 PM at the Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2 PM.
Interment will take place at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
