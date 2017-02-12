WARREN WALTER
BOLANDER, 93
LAKELAND - - Warren Walter Bolander, 93, died peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2017, in Palmetto, FL. from complications of Alzheimer disease.
Born in Lyndhurst, NJ, he graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ. After retiring from his career as an electrical engineer, he moved to Schalarmar Creek in Lakeland in 1991 with his wife, Margaret Ann Bolander.
Warren is predeceased by his wife Ann, his son, William, and his stepdaughter, Lisa. He is survived by his 6 children, 9 stepchildren, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family memorial services will be held in Sun City Center, FL and Fenton, MI. At this time no dates for those services have been set. Gifts of remembrance may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2017