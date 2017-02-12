|
DAVID MAXWELL
MILLER, 87
PLANT CITY - David Maxwell Miller, 87, of Plant City, Florida, died at Lakeland Regional Medical Center on February 5, 2017. He was born on June 30, 1929 in Yazoo City, Mississippi to Max and Maynie Miller. He grew up in Benton, Mississippi, where he graduated from Anding High School in 1947. He married his first wife Catherine and began farming. He later worked at Mississippi Chemical for 10 years and then at CF Industries for 31 years with assignments in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Tampa, and Bartow. He retired in 1998. His professional success has been accompanied by a remarkable commitment to Plant City's welfare. His service and generosity to his community improved the quality of life for everyone and will leave a positive imprint for many years to come. He served on several boards and committees with an expertise in fundraising and civic projects including: First Presbyterian Church of Plant City, Plant City Chamber of Commerce, Plant City Rotary Club, Greater Tampa YMCA, South Florida Baptist Foundation, Hillsborough Community College, and Florida Strawberry Festival. He was a man of God, serving as a Deacon and Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Plant City. His accomplishments were too vast to list, but he was the type of citizen you turn to if you need something done successfully. He enjoyed church, helping others, mentoring, working, and yard work. He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Catherine Miller; children, David M. Miller, Jr., Elizabeth 'Beth' Miller Meng, and Catherine 'Cathy' Miller Leibenguth; parents; and sister, Harriet Kintner. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Emma Martin Pitts Miller; sister, Elizabeth Drummond of Plant City; grandchildren, John Lewis Meng, Jr. (Jennifer) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Amanda Adams Kinderman of Tampa; great-grandsons, John Lewis 'Tripp' Meng, III and Tucker David Meng of Baton Rouge; sons-in-law, John Meng of Baton Rouge and Leslie Leibenguth of Fernwood, Mississippi; step-children, Jack Paten Pitts of Apopka and Sheila S. Pitts of Orlando; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 3:00 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Plant City, 404 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Food Bank of Plant City athttp://ufbpc.org/donations/. Expressions of condolence at
