THOMAS EMORY
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS EMORY MAKOWSKI.
MAKOWSKI, 76
ZEPHYRHILLS - Thomas Emory Makowski, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Zephyrhills. Thomas was born Dec. 11, 1940 in Chicago, III.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Donna L. Makowski, sons Thomas Makowski and Mark Makowski, daughters Brenda Makowski and Ana Hornsby. He has 2 grandsons: Justin Horns-by and Logan Seija. Tom was pre-deceased by his parents Dominic and Helen Makowski.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam. After service he was a machinist and security guard. He was a member of Northside Christian Church.
Memorial services will be at Northside Christian Church, 240 Fernery Rd., Lakeland, 33809, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Visitation will be 2 - 3 pm and services will be 3 - 4 pm. Burial will be in Bushnell.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2017