ARVON A.
|
SLUSS, 93
LAKELAND - Arvon A. Sluss, 93, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at his residence. Arvon was born February 17, 1923, in Haysi, Virginia to Cleophus and Maxine Sluss and has resided in Lakeland since 1960. He retired from National Cash Register Company and was a veteran of WW II serving in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He was a member of Church at the Mall.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janie Pauline Sluss and grandson, Jason Carroll.
Arvon is survived by his wife of 35 years, Alzade Transue Sluss; daughters, Wanda Carroll and Linda Arrington; son, Eugene Sluss; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017, at 10 a.m., at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Church at the Mall, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33801.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2017