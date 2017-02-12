DON ALLEN
BOWEN, 75
HAINES CITY - Don Allen Bowen, age 75, died peacefully in his sleep in Haines City, Florida, February 7, 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Latrelle; his sisters, Dorothy Bowen Widner of Haines City, Katherine Bowen Pipkins of Satellite Beach and a brother, Judson Bowen, of Haines City.
Mr. Bowen was a native of Haines City and owned Bowen's Roofing Company. As a youth, he played football for the Haines City Hornets. He never forgot his roots, and was known for helping those in need. He will be sorely missed.
A memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2017