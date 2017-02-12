Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL J. BARNARD. View Sign

CAROL J.

BARNARD, 91



UNION, OH. - Carol J. Barnard, age 91, of Union, OH, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Cypress Pointe.

Carol was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Clayton & Elva Fox. She lived in Dayton for many years, was a retired sales associate from Sears and a member of the Riverdale Opti-Mrs Club. Carol and her husband Ray retired to Winter Haven, Florida in 1990.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond F. in 1992; sisters, Beatrice Krush & Doris Noss; brother, Lloyd Fox. Carol is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Bonnie & Ivan Mitchell, Connie & Clarence Huffman; sons, Donald & Ronald Barnard; grandchildren, Doug Barnard, Greg (Kristy) Barnard, Jon (Krista) Macomber, Jeff (Suzanne) Macomber, Amber (Jeffrey) Scholl, Erica Upp, Kim (Allen) Duvall, Robin (Andrew) Zeto, Kelly (Jason) Sexton; great-grandchildren, Alex, Sarah, Jack, Molly, Ryan, Matthew, Sam, Madison, Kayla, Codee, Briley, Erin, Megan; 4 great great grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.

A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Carol's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



