Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BILLIE J. GUERNSEY.
LAKELAND - Billie J. Guernsey, 88, went to be with the Lord and Savior on February 10, 2017 with her family by her side.
Billie was born in Lakeland, FL on February 27, 1928 to Hugh, Sr. and Ethel (Gray) Henderson. She married Willard A. 'Buster' Guernsey in May of 1959, who predeceased her in 1994. She and Buster were active members of Covenant Presbyterian Church for many years.
She is survived by her son James D. (Rita) Morris of Winter Haven, FL, her daughter Beverly J. (Chris) Robinson of Lakeland, FL and her daughter Ann M. (Glenn) Sims of Bartow, FL; sister, Betty J. Barnes of Nashville, TN. She has seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. All will miss her dearly.
A graveside service will be held Monday, February 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, FL. To honor her memory, she requested donations be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, ATTN: Deaconate Fund, 210 E. Poppell Drive, Lakeland, FL, 33803.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2017