THOMAS DeWITT
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS DeWITT COWLES III.
COWLES III
Registered Nurse
LAKELAND - Mr. Thomas DeWitt Cowles III of Lakeland died Feb. 7, 2017 of heart failure at age 64.
Mr. Cowles was born in Troy, Alabama, July 3, 1952. He was a registered nurse for 42 years. He spent the last 10 years working for Good Shepherd Hospice. He was a member of Edgewood Church of Christ.
Mr. Cowles was preceded in death by his father Thomas Cowles, Jr. and mother Betty Lamar; one sister Carol Nunnelee. He is survived by stepmother Ann Cowles of Lakeland; and daughter Whitney Cowles of Lakeland; three sisters: Claire Sawyer (Don) of Millbrooke, AL, Fan Morrison, Opelika, AL, and Kay Cato of Montgomery, AL; brothers William Cowles (Sandy) of Lakeland and Russell Cowles of Lakeland; eight nieces and 2 nephews.
Memorial services will be Monday, February 13, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Edgewood Church of Christ.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2017