CONNIE LOU HAMMOND McCHESNEY, 64



CLERMONT - Connie Lou Hammond McChesney, 64, of Clermont, FL, died Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill.

Born March 17, 1952, in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Louis F. and Betty A. Rider Hammond; Also step daughter of the late Le-Roy Lawrence Hammond. On November 24, 1972, she married Ernest McChesney, who survives.

Also surviving are her two siblings, Rick M. Hammond and his wife, Robin, of Lemont and Cindy H. Zimmerman and her husband, Greg, of State College; daughter-in-law, Shannon McChesney-Brungart and her husband Michael of Bellefonte; four grandchildren, Brien, Carson, Andrew McChesney and Michaela Brungart; one nephew, Michael Hammond of Columbus, OH; two nieces, Natalie Zimmerman of Stanford, CT and Angela Zimmerman of Columbus, OH. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Louis Frederick 'Fred' McChesney on October 17, 2008.

She was a 1970 graduate of State College Area High School. Connie was an honors graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Education and Economics. She furthered her studies by obtaining a Master's degree from the University of South Florida in Education and History. She was an educator for the Polk County School system and received a fellowship awarded by the Florida BAR as 'Florida's Outstanding Teacher.' She continued her career into the insurance industry and received the Exemplary Practices Award from the Florida Association of Community Colleges for her work in the field of insurance training in the state of Florida.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m., on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College, with Pastor Greg Milinovich officiating.

Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seven Mountains Boy Scout Camp, Fire Light Pavilion Fund, 227 Sand Mountain Rd, Spring Mills, PA, 16875.

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at



2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

(814) 237-2712 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2017

