MARY LEE
GILLOOLEY, 91
BARTOW - Mary Gillooley, born December 15, 1925; passed away February 5, 2017.
Born in Searcy, Arkansas, but, lived in Bartow, Florida, most of her life, Mary was a homemaker, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
She is survived by her only daughter Sharon Calaway and her three sons: Patrick Gillooley, Michael Gillooley and Tony Gillooley; a sister Minnie Spann; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery next to her husband, Frank Gillooley.
Per Mary's request, there will be no funeral services.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2017