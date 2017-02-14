HELEN MAURER
ROSS
LAKELAND - Helen Maurer Ross was born 9/9/1920; died 2/8/2017, at Brookdale Assisted Living facility.
Husband Robert J. Ross (deceased); children: Bob (Mary) Ross, Penny (Bill) Gallagher, Susan (Greg) Melahn, Tim (deceased). She is also survived by her brother Francis 'Pete' Maurer of Delaware; grandchildren: 8 (one grandchild is deceased); great grandchildren: 8.
She lived & raised her family in Kingston NY & retired with husband to Lakeland in 1979.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 6800 New Tampa Highway, Suite 600, Lakeland, FL, 33815, who provided hospice services to Helen.
There will be a visitation/Funeral Mass at Church of Resurrection, Lakeland, FL on February 23 at 11:30 AM.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2017