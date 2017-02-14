JOHN HOLGER
SHOLINE, Jr., 91
LAKELAND - John Holger Sholine, Jr. died February 10, 2017 of natural causes.
He was born in Fort Collins, CO on July 2, 1925. He was a veteran of WWII, Army Corps of Engineers & a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology. He was an engineer, rancher, realtor & a member of First United Methodist Church.
He was predeceased by his wife, Zada Hart Sholine. He is survived by his son John (Martha) Sholine, daughters, Lea Ellen (David) DeWitt & Jane (Nancy) Sholine, granddaughters Erin DeWitt, Kristen (Phil) Losch, Lauren DeWitt & great grandsons Jacob & Paul Losch.
He was an avid reader, outdoorsman, equestrian & he loved a good game of chess or bridge.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:30pm, Wed, Feb 15, First United Methodist Church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Chance to Go (summer camp) Scholarship Fund, 72 Lake Morton Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801.
First United Methodist Church
72 Lake Morton Dr
Lakeland, FL 33801
Published in Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2017