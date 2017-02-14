Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN HOLGER SHOLINE. View Sign

JOHN HOLGER

SHOLINE, Jr., 91



LAKELAND - John Holger Sholine, Jr. died February 10, 2017 of natural causes.

He was born in Fort Collins, CO on July 2, 1925. He was a veteran of

He was predeceased by his wife, Zada Hart Sholine. He is survived by his son John (Martha) Sholine, daughters, Lea Ellen (David) DeWitt & Jane (Nancy) Sholine, granddaughters Erin DeWitt, Kristen (Phil) Losch, Lauren DeWitt & great grandsons Jacob & Paul Losch.

He was an avid reader, outdoorsman, equestrian & he loved a good game of chess or bridge.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:30pm, Wed, Feb 15, First United Methodist Church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Chance to Go (summer camp) Scholarship Fund, 72 Lake Morton Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801.







72 Lake Morton Dr

Lakeland, FL 33801

