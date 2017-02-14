GRACE 'BETTY'
SULLIVAN
HAIN, 88
BARTOW - Mrs. Grace 'Betty' Sullivan Hain died Sunday, February 12, 2017 at her home in Bartow. She was 88 years old.
Born in Brunswick, GA, on November 6, 1928, to John Mathey Sullivan and Pearl Ingram Sullivan, she came to Bartow at the age of seven. She graduated from Summerlin Institute, now Bartow High School, with the class of 1946. She graduated from Mars Hill College with an Associate of Arts in Office Administration. While a student at Mars Hill, she was a member of the Clio Phi Literary Society from whom she served as treasurer. She was a member of the Scriblerous Club, the English Honor Club, and served as a college marshal. Mrs. Hain worked as a secretary in business and law offices for some years. Mrs. Hain earned the B.S. and M.A in Vocational Business Education from the University of South Florida, Tampa. She taught Business Education and served as Yearbook Advisor at Bartow High School for many years. Mrs. Hain was a member of the Bartow Music Club and served as president of Weeders' Circle of the Bartow Garden Club. She also served twice as president of the Pilot Club of Bartow and president of the Bartow Lioness Club. Mrs. Hain served as church organist at the First Baptist Church, First Methodist Church, and the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Bartow over a period of years. Mrs. Hain was a member of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Unity Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her husband M. Allen Hain Jr.; her son: David A. Hain (Judi); daughter, Rebecca Hain Delph (David); and grandchildren: Brian Hain, Ashley Delph and Andrew Delph.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 17th from 10:30am to 11:00am at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Bartow. A memorial service will follow at 11:00am at the church.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2017