MONTE LEE
BARHAM, 64
Bartow Ford
LAKELAND - Monte Lee Barham, 64, passed away February 10, 2017. Monte was born in Edinburg, TX on April 21, 1952 to the late Lloyd and Betty Barham. He was raised in Roswell, NM and attended college at Western University in Silver City, NM, where he obtained his Degree in Business. He later moved from NM to Lakeland, Florida in 1988, and started working at Bartow Ford in 1991 where he retired after 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter Sarah Ranae Barham. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Barham; children Barbara (Barham) James, Garret Barham, and step-daughter Rebecca Hall; siblings Scott (Susan) and Robin Barham; step-mother Joan Barham; step-siblings Lynn Boyle and Jack Cottrell; grandchildren, Breanna, Dakota, and Sarah James.
A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday February 15, 2017 at 6pm at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1820 County Road 540-A, Lakeland FL 33813.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
St Stephen's Episcopal Church
1820 E County Road 540a
Lakeland, FL 33813
Published in Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2017