Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL JOSEPH DIONNE.
LAKELAND - Paul Joseph Dionne passed on January 27, 2017, after a strong battle with cancer.
Paul was born in Meriden, Connecticut on July 2, 1946. He was a truck driver for over 40 years and loved to ride motorcycles and fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents Adelard and Marie Dionne and his brother Richard Dionne. He was a loving husband to Nancy Dionne for 35 years and a wonderful father to Laura Hagan, Liahana Patton and Deanna Aguilar. He leaves behind 5 stepchildren and multiple grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was a loyal friend to many and would help anyone who needed help.
Memorial services will take place Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Lakeland Hospice House, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33805.
