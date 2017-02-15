RALPH L.
HIGHTOWER, 80
LAKELAND - Ralph L. Hightower, 80, passed away Feb. 13, 2017.
Mr. Hightower was born on Sept. 3, 1936 in Georgia, and later moved to Central Florida where he grew up, and remained a lifelong resident. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his retirement, he enjoyed the local animal auctions. He was often quoted as saying, 'if he wasn't wheeling, he was dealing.' Mr. Hightower enjoyed fishing, feeding his birds and squirrels, and being in the general outdoors. He was a member of Family Worship Center in Lakeland.
Mr. Hightower is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Nell High-tower; daughters, Brandi Barnes and Lisa Bass; sons, Kenneth Hightower, Mark Tinker and Joey Tinker; sisters, Jeannette Huber and Gayle Tinsley; grandchildren, Promise, Courtney, Kenny Jr., Erica, Heather, Hope, Jason, Alivia, Savannah, Hannah and Jackson; 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Hightower; and brother, Tony Hightower.
Visitation will be Fri. from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park.
