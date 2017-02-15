GLADYS
BLACKFORD, 101
WINTER HAVEN - Gladys Blackford, age 101, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 in Winter Haven.
Born February 22, 1915 in Richmond County, KY, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Rhoda (Griffith) Reffett. Mrs. Blackford was a waitress at John's Restaurant and Howard Johnsons for many years.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Al Blackford, two sons: Bill Berkley and Lynn (Shorty) Blackford. She is survived by her son: Melvin Blackford (Keitha), a grandson: Daniel Blackford (Linda), four great grandchildren: Cody, Cory, Shawn & Troy.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 18th from 10 am to 11am at the First Baptist Church of Homeland. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am at the church. Interment will follow at Gandy Cemetery in Connersville. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Homeland.
