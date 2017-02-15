LEON TALMADGE
HOLTON, 75
LAKELAND - Leon Talmadge Holton, 75, of Lakeland, born in Clemmons, North Carolina on March 10, 1941; entered into eternal rest on February 8, 2017. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved his kids, and enjoyed fishing and farming.
He is survived by his children, Toney Lee Holton, Laura Jean Fields, Crystal Gayle Slick, Norman Thomas Holton, Jefferey Wayne Holton, and Christina Jo Masden; and 8 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 17 at 3:00 P.M. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 CR 39 S, Plant City, where the family will be receiving friends at 2:00 P.M.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2017