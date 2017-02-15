LILLIAN ANN
TAYLOR, 91
BARTOW - Lillian Ann Taylor, 91, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017.
She was born August 24, 1925 in Lawrence, MA. She moved to Bartow in 1951, moving from Haverhill, MA. Mrs. Taylor graduated from Simmons College in Boston, MA with a degree in Chemistry. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. She was a former Eucharistic Minister, a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church Women's Club and a former Girl Scout Leader.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband Leo Paul Taylor (1999) and her brother: Boles 'Bill' Masys. She is survived by two daughters: Pam Zeigler (Bill) of Bartow and Christina Williamson (Alan) of Bartow, two sons: Joe Taylor (Debbie) of Lakeland and Mark Taylor (Pagan) of Fort Meade, twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am, February 16, 2017 at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church of Bartow. Condolences to family at
Published in Ledger from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2017